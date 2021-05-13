The Bellevue City Council expressed general support Monday for allowing mobile food vendors, or food trucks, to operate in the town and expressed interest in loosening restrictions recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
The city staff has been turning down requests by food truck operators for years, said Community Development Director Diane Shay, who revived a discussion on their regulation a few months ago.
The P&Z voted last month to recommend to the City Council a draft text amendment to city code that would add new regulations and permitting procedures.
The proposed new code would have allowed food trucks only on private property and prohibited them from operating in one spot for more than five days under a six-month renewable $100 permit. Under the proposed code amendment, food trucks would be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. after acquiring a Health District permit and business permit, and fulfilling about a dozen other application criteria.
Council members expressed concern about allowing a proliferation of food trucks, which could create competition with established restaurants, but eventually offered to expand the allowed hours until at least 9 p.m., while expanding the period of operation to seven days per week.
“Nowhere else in city code do we limit the days of operation,” said Mayor Ned Burns, later adding that “we don’t have too many late-night options in this town.”
The council directed staff to revise the draft ordinance to include a requirement for hand-sanitization stations and portable toilets but did not include a limit on the number of food trucks allowed in the city.
Councilman Greg Cappel recommended letting the food trucks operate for six months to see how it goes.
“We then could evaluate it after talking to restaurants and other concerned parties,” Cappel said.
The council continued the public hearing to June 14.
