The Bellevue City Council Monday night heard the results of a town hall meeting held a month earlier at Memorial Park to voice concerns about policing in the city. Among many topics discussed, attendees expressed concerns about drivers running stop signs and speeding on city streets. Some residents called for police foot patrols in Memorial Park, and some expressed concern about racial profiling.
On Aug. 25, about 35 people showed up to voice concerns, ask questions and get to know law enforcement officials. This week, Council Chairwoman Kathryn Goldman and Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil reported back on the input they received.
“I think it was a success,” Heil said. “People were very supportive of the job that we do.”
Heil said upcoming “speed classes” will be held for citizens to give them a sense of how fast cars are traveling at certain speeds, as well as “coffee with a cop” events to familiarize residents with police officers.
“We are open to chatting and answering questions,” Heil said.
Both Heil and Goldman said they would have liked to see more input from the Hispanic community, which makes up about 30% of the city’s population.
Goldman said questions were raised regarding racial profiling and immigration status, and that officers explained the process of what transpires while making traffic stops.
“It is my understanding that our officers don’t ask about immigration status at routine traffic stops,” Goldman told the Express in an interview.
Goldman said the presence of a Spanish-speaking translator at the town hall meeting made a significant difference.
“We received some comments that we would not have gotten otherwise,” she said. “We should budget for Spanish translation in the future.”
City Councilwoman Jennifer Rangel, who attended the meeting prior to her appointment, said Monday that the event was “professional and relaxed,” but that some additional planning would have drawn more Hispanic residents.
“We need to advertise to the LatinX and Hispanic community in the future,” Rangel said.
Goldman said the city should consider implementing a study outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan to determine “policing and safety” issues.
“This is something that our Marshal would lead,” Goldman said in an interview.
The City Council also discussed, at Goldman’s suggestion, the issue of code enforcement.
“The city requires people to water lawns only every other day, for example,” Goldman said. “Right now, we have no one to enforce these kinds of things.”
Heil recommended that code enforcement be taken over by a separate entity from the Marshal’s Office to keep it from appearing too “heavy-handed.” She suggested using the public works department instead.
Mayor Ned Burns suggested that the code enforcement issue be brought back before the council, perhaps in November.
In other Bellevue news, the City Council:
- Swore in for duty two new deputies for the Bellevue Marshal’s Office: John Robideau, 37, and Thomas Matthews, 30. “I am happy to say that the Marshal’s Office is fully staffed for the first time in more than a year,” reported Heil.
- Approved a resolution authorizing a contract for the Idaho Policing Policy Manual subscription service for fiscal 2022 and adopted the manual.
- Approved a resolution authorizing the treasurer to assign $50,000 of received American Rescue Plan Act funds for sewer infrastructure, and $163,472 of ARPA funds for water infrastructure.
- Received $16,650 from sewer hookup fees and $13,750 for water hookup fees.
