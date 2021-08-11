The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday a $776,717 expenditure to fix liners in two lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant on Glendale Road, foregoing a less critical $346,720 project to line a third lagoon.
Engineer Brandon Keller of Keller Associates recommended both projects and presented a lone $1.12 million bid from JC Constructors for the work.
“There is only one bid here, but most of the cost is in the liners,” Keller said. “There are cracks in the liners so they are not doing their job.”
Keller said the work is required to bring the city into compliance with Department of Water Quality standards, based on “seepage tests” that take place every five years. The wastewater facility stores and treats effluent before dispersing it onto farmlands.
Everton Oliveira, a sewer plant operator, said he believes the third lagoon also needs a new liner, but he could not be certain.
“I suspect that it is cracked,” Olivera said.
The council discussion soon turned to the need for a new sewage transmission line came up. The four-mile line would be a “multimillion dollar project” Keller said, and likely would be needed before the city can accommodate significant growth.
“The transmission line is going to be your limiting factor,” Keller said.
City Councilmen Greg Cappel and Chris Johnson recommended authorizing payment for the two most critical lagoons and setting aside funding for the pipeline, instead of funding the third lagoon right away.
“We could worry about that in a year or two,” Johnson said.
A wastewater planning study for the city could be completed in six to nine months, Keller said, helping city leaders with an understanding of priorities. He also said the city could likely find grant funding for such large infrastructure projects.
With about 200 homes expected in coming years at Strahorn subdivision alone, Johnson said accommodating growth is paramount.
City Council Chairwoman Kathryn Goldman said she would like to gain a better understanding of growth projections and the need for additional infrastructure before making any decisions on the transmission line.
“I’d like to see the results of the planning study before making an expansion,” Goldman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In