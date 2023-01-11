Bellevue, winter

Winter storms are building up snowpacks along Bellevue streets, narrowing the road for traffic.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The city of Bellevue on Monday alerted residents that they could be charged for the cost of removing snow they have moved from their property onto sidewalks and city streets.

Residents are not allowed to shift snow from private property in public rights of way, which are cleared at taxpayers’ expense by city crews, the city said in a press release.

The press release reiterated that such actions are prohibited because they “interfere with snow removal operations, garbage collection, drainage systems, mail delivery, line of sight intersections and the rights of other property owners.”

