The city of Bellevue on Monday alerted residents that they could be charged for the cost of removing snow they have moved from their property onto sidewalks and city streets.
Residents are not allowed to shift snow from private property in public rights of way, which are cleared at taxpayers’ expense by city crews, the city said in a press release.
The press release reiterated that such actions are prohibited because they “interfere with snow removal operations, garbage collection, drainage systems, mail delivery, line of sight intersections and the rights of other property owners.”
“The city uses the right-of-way for storage of snow removed from the streets, and often it is the only close-by storage site the city has available," the city said. "Therefore, it is not available as a snow storage for residents and businesses."
The City Council had a discussion in which members described cars parked in rights of way that are hindering snowplow access and could slow down first responders. They also talked about using a code enforcement officer to keep the streets clear during the current period of excessive snowstorms, which are building up snowpacks on rights of way.
“As we get more snow, our streets are getting narrower,” City Councilman Chris Johnson said.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said outreach and education efforts would commence to alert people to the issue.
“An unplowed street is incredibly frustrating for the people who live on that street,” the city's press release states. “The best policy is to keep your vehicles parked off the streets at all times."
Many people probably don't understand how far the right of way really extends.
Mailboxes are a problem. There is a disconnect between what the post office and the cities want. In Hailey, there is a requirement for a permit for a mailbox in the right of way that nobody pays attention to.
(Hailey=8` from asphalt)
