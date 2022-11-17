Continuing a trend of contracting out for professional services rather than hiring more staff, the city of Bellevue agreed Monday to hire an outside firm to conduct human resources for its employees.
The City Council voted to hire BestDayHR at $175 per hour for on-call general human resource services. The company will also complete a compensation study to establish equitable pay rates for employees. The contract is not to exceed $15,000.
Citing a lack of qualified employees and the high cost of housing, the city has recently hired contractors to work in the community development department and oversee the city’s water and sewer departments.
In many cases, the city is dispensing with “formal procurement requirements” that include putting jobs out for bid. Attorney Rick Allington said this is legal as long as the contract are for less than $50,000.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the new HR contract will assist with further “professionalizing” city services.
Troy Butzlaff, a newly hired consultant overseeing many municipal services, said the HR contract would likely help establish higher staff pay rates comparable to the cites of Driggs and McCall, in an effort to retain staff.
Butzlaff said staff pay in Bellevue is “very low” in comparison to other small towns across the state.
In other Bellevue news
l The City Council approved a payment of $70,016.89 to JC Constructors, Inc. for lagoon liner replacements at the sewer plant, $16,100 for a Wastewater Treatment Ignition installation and license, and $7,948.14 for security improvements and locks for the sewer plant.
l The City Council approved payments for computers, monitors and installation for three departments: $2,625.80 for the Fire Department; $1,761.03 for Community Development; and $5,283.09 for Administration.
l The City Council approved a $1,000 contract with Mountain Humane for Fiscal Year 2023.
l The City Council authorized the treasurer to open a Municipal Property Tax Relief Fund savings account with the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office with the express purpose of segregating and retaining received Local Option Tax (LOT) Receipts in an interest-bearing account.The council also authorized the treasurer to transfer $125,000 from a sewer capital account to a sewer operating account for the Bellevue Lagoon Liner Replacement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In