Continuing a trend of contracting out for professional services rather than hiring more staff, the city of Bellevue agreed Monday to hire an outside firm to conduct human resources for its employees.

The City Council voted to hire BestDayHR at $175 per hour for on-call general human resource services. The company will also complete a compensation study to establish equitable pay rates for employees. The contract is not to exceed $15,000.

Citing a lack of qualified employees and the high cost of housing, the city has recently hired contractors to work in the community development department and oversee the city’s water and sewer departments.

