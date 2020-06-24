The Bellevue City Council on Monday reviewed and discussed a proposal to receive federal COVID-19 relief funding that would also reduce property taxes in the city.
The program, proposed by the Idaho COVID-19 Advisory Committee, would allow Idaho cities to be reimbursed for 10 months of public safety payroll costs if the city is willing to forego its typical 3 percent property tax increase for fiscal 2021.
“It’s worth exploring to see if we would get more cash than a straight-up 3 percent tax increase,” said City Clerk and Treasurer Marian Edwards.
The goal of the program is to pass on the city’s savings from relief funding to property owners in order to revitalize local economies. The federal CARES Act funding would only be available for public safety expenses incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020.
A memo presented by city staff Monday stated that $188 million is available for the program. It stated that the allocation per local Idaho government will depend on the number of entities that participate.
“If all local governments opt in, it is likely that the allocation will be less than the total payroll costs,” according to the memo.
Edwards said she would not know for about one month just how much the city would be receiving in property taxes next year, based on assessments. A memo that she issued to the City Council on Monday showed that combined funding for the Fire Department and Marshal’s Office amounted to $390,000 for a 10-month period impacted by the coronavirus.
Edwards said that if the city were to opt in to the program, the reimbursements would not come until December. She said the city should be prepared generally for an economic downturn that would reduce tax revenues.
“I am expecting a 5 percent revenue contraction for next year,” she said.
The council agreed to continue the discussion at its next meeting July 13, in consideration of joining the program by the July 17 deadline.
“Giving some relief from property taxes could be a good shot in the arm for people,” City Councilman Greg Cappel said.
Other Bellevue news
- The City Council voted to approve a $1,000 contribution to a $120,000 flood mitigation and wildlife habitat rehabilitation project in the Draper Preserve.
- The council approved a $1,687 expense to replace a manual transmission in a city-owned truck, with additional staff hours expensed for the project.
- The council approved a $5,784 expense for a composite sampler for water sampling and approved a final $16,857 payment to close out a community development block grant for construction and improvements to the wastewater system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In