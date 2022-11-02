Bellevue considers permitting RVs to avert “homeless” conditions

Bellevue is considering ways to permit trailers and RVs for long term use.

The Bellevue City Council held a public workshop on Oct. 24 to address the illegal use of up to 150 trailers and recreation vehicles in the city as city leaders and officials ponder solutions that would allow continued use of the trailers to avert a surge in homelessness.

Bellevue law allows for 14 days of habitation in a trailer and up to 45 days of use with an administrative permit. Only one trailer is allowed per residential lot, and no rent can be charged for the use.

Recently, though, the city has heard reports that trailers are illegally hooking up to city sewer lines.

