Bellevue considers permitting RVs to avert “homeless” conditions

The Bellevue City Council held a public workshop on Oct. 24 to address the illegal use of up to 150 trailers and recreation vehicles in the city as city leaders and officials ponder solutions that would allow continued use of the trailers to avert a surge in homelessness.
Bellevue law allows for 14 days of habitation in a trailer and up to 45 days of use with an administrative permit. Only one trailer is allowed per residential lot, and no rent can be charged for the use.
Recently, though, the city has heard reports that trailers are illegally hooking up to city sewer lines.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman, who was not present at the meeting, had consulted with newly hired consultant Troy Butzlaff about the possibility of using a vacant property owned by the city on the south end of town for a new trailer park. Butzlaff said it was “not advisable” to have the trailers hooked up to city sewer lines due to the risk of contamination. He said a similar proliferation of illegal trailers has been increasing in Teton County, where he lives.
“There are more of them each year,” Butzlaff said.
City Attorney Rick Allington said building a trailer park on city property could create an “administrative nightmare” due to liability risks for the city.
City Council Chair Doug Brown said the city’s responsibility is to the citizens of Bellevue.
“We can have compassion,” Brown said. “But, the city is not a social service agency.”
City Councilman Chris Johnson said in an interview that he understands that low-income families and service-industry workers and laborers are in a very tight spot. But, he said, the city has to consider the effects of illegal housing on residents and homeowners.
“Nobody wants an unregulated RV park in their backyard, and we cannot have RVs and camp trailers in the right-of-ways blocking access to utilities and interfering with snow removal,” Johnson said. “We also have to consider the effects on our aging infrastructure. Our sewer capacity is based on a formula of number of people per unit/house. When there are two or three families in a single residence or an RV illegally dumping into the system it throws off those calculations.”
Johnson said illegal hookups to city services can impair the city sewer plant operations and affect the city’s ability to project capacity and measure the availability to take on more growth.
“We are a small town with a small budget,” Johnson said. “We will continue to work with partners and our community to help address the issues the best we can.”
Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil said she has been aware of people living in trailers in violation of city code, but that turning them out would leave a number of people homeless this winter.
“That’s why we have let them live in the trailers,” said Heil. “These are people who want to work in the valley.”
Heil recommended establishing a code that licenses the use of trailers and requires sewage dumping for approval. Allington said the city is not staffed adequately to monitor ongoing permitted trailer uses.
City Councilwoman Jennifer Rangel said a large-scale eviction is not the answer.
“It’s disheartening to see, but evacuating them is not quite the solution,” Rangel said.
Butzlaff recommended that the city council stay focused on creating new housing and requiring developers during annexations to provide affordable and deed-restricted housing for locals.
“The city can ask for workforce housing from developers, and accessory dwelling units can be built with deed-restrictions,” Butzlaff said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In