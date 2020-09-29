The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission took a first look last week at a proposed new high-density zone that would allow more units per acre.
The city-initiated addition of a Residential High-Density Zone to the city code would apply only to new annexations and allow up to 10 units per acre. The city currently allows a density of up to about six units per acre.
According to a city memo, the new zone would allow more diverse multi-family housing options and smaller single-family-size lots.
Mayor Ned Burns said in an interview that the proposed change would provide opportunities for developers to build apartments, cottage-style housing or planned-unit developments.
“It all depends on what the developer would want to do,” Burns said. “Right now we only have single-family zoning. It’s outdated and could be seen as exclusionary.”
P&Z Chairman John Kurtz said the commission still had some questions about the proposed change before moving forward with recommendations to the City Council.
“There is a lot to this and we would like to see architectural design plans included,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz said the proposed zoning language would require architectural standards only for multi-family dwellings, but not for single-family homes.
“We have the ability to change that,” he said.
The P&Z continued the discussion and public hearing to a date uncertain. Kurtz said it would likely get heard again in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In