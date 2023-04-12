Bellevue concedes significant acreage from area of city impact

David Patrie sketched a diagonal line Monday during a Bellevue City Council that could demarcate a split of annexation areas between Hailey and Bellevue in the Flying Hat Ranch East.

 By TONY EVANS

The Bellevue City Council agreed on Monday to significantly reduce its area of city impact to accommodate the Oppenheimer Development Corporation’s plan to annex Flying Hat Ranch East into both Bellevue and Hailey.

But, the concession falls far short of what the developers had requested.

“We are working together on this,” said Bellevue City Councilman Chris Johnson. “It will make it a better project, and we are taking care of Bellevue.”

