The Bellevue City Council agreed on Monday to significantly reduce its area of city impact to accommodate the Oppenheimer Development Corporation’s plan to annex Flying Hat Ranch East into both Bellevue and Hailey.
But, the concession falls far short of what the developers had requested.
“We are working together on this,” said Bellevue City Councilman Chris Johnson. “It will make it a better project, and we are taking care of Bellevue.”
The verbal agreement, which will have to be approved by the city of Hailey and Blaine County, would complete an area of city impact renegotiation process requested by the developer and allow Hailey to control zoning on about two-fifths of the ranch, leaving about three-fifths for Bellevue.
Skip and Doug Oppenheimer, presidents of the Oppenheimer Development Corp., have been working with both cities and the Blaine County Recreation District for about a year on preliminary development plans for the 228 acres of open farmland between the Hailey and Bellevue on the east side of state Highway 75.
The Oppenheimers were represented Monday by David Patrie.
“The developers have provided extensive economic modeling to show what works for them,” Patrie said.
The Oppenheimers were hoping for an even split of the area of city impact between Hailey and Belleuve, drawing the line perpendicular from state Highway 75 at Kirtley Street.
City Councilman Doug Brown supported the split with a motion, but it was not seconded. Bellevue City Council members Chris Johnson and Christina Giordani pushed back, under some pressure from constituents.
“It makes me uncomfortable that the city of Hailey would be one block from where I live,” said Chantrelle Subdivision resident Ann Lynn Cavanaugh. “The city should take a good long look and not give away its annexation rights so quickly.”
Johnson said the developers had cited Bellevue’s limited water and sewer capacity to serve the development as a main reason to reduce the Bellevue’s acreage under annexation. That, in turn, would reduce the city’s future tax revenue from the development and control over what is built there, and when.
“David Patrie is misrepresenting this as a negotiation, but Bellevue already has the entire ACI” to the Hailey city limits, Johnson said, referring to the original agreement. He said the developer has been using water and sewer capacity numbers from Keller Engineers “against us.”
Keller delivered a city-funded report in February showing that the Bellevue’s sewer capacity is adequate to serve an additional 250 homes, with a main lift station capable of accommodating 280 more homes. The city needs almost $20 million in upgrades to meet future needs, the report stated.
According to Johnson, Bellevue could take on 2% annual growth—20-30 houses per year—under current sewer capacity for seven years while it pursues funding from the state Department of Environmental Quality to expanding its capacity.
“We know our choke points and what to do with the DEQ,” Johnson said.
Brown disagreed, saying Bellevue could fall short of providing necessary water and sewer infrastructure for the development.
After some discussion, the developers agreed to a plan to divide the ranch with a diagonal line from the northern Bellevue city limits on Highway 75, about 1,400 feet north of Kirtley Street, diagonally across the ranch to the eastern point of a line originally requested proposed by the developers.
“In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, we feel that we’ve compromised a lot to get to a point that is fair,” Skip Oppenheimer said. “We will go ahead with this line and pledge to do our best.”
Doug Oppenheimer said he remains concerned about Bellevue’s ability to handle its share of the development. Those challenges, he said, will need to be faced moving forward.
“We’ve got a lot of heavy lifting yet to do this in sync,” he said. ￼
