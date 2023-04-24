Mike Woodworth of Mountain Waterworks prepared the reports and will present the findings.
The city council and public will learn about the city’s drinking water delivery system, water system production, existing facilities and next steps the city could take to shore up its water infrastructure.
The city is currently under a compliance agreement with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to address "significant deficiencies" identified in the 2021 sanitary survey.
The plan provides a tool for the city to understand the current system and strategize for the future (20 years).
The city council will also consider a contract amendment with Mountain Waterworks to increase from an original contract amount by $15,000 to an amount not to exceed $114,500.
You can attend the meeting in person at Bellevue City Hall, 115 East Pine Street, or online by following this link and entering meeting ID 852 4291 2354 and password 260440.
For full coverage, stay tuned to the Mountain Express.
