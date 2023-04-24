The Bellevue City Council will review a detailed water system compliance report and plan of operation today, Monday, at 5:30 p.m.

Mike Woodworth of Mountain Waterworks prepared the reports and will present the findings.

The city council and public will learn about the city’s drinking water delivery system, water system production, existing facilities and next steps the city could take to shore up its water infrastructure.

