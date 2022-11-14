Gannett Development Holdings, a subsidiary of multibillion-dollar real estate investment trust Steadfast Companies, has plans to add a new neighborhood at the south end of Bellevue.

The Bellevue City Council will review and consider an annexation request today, Nov. 14, that could bring a 400-unit mixed use development into the city south of Bayhorse Road and east of the intersection of state Highway 75 and Gannett Road.

A public hearing to consider the voluntary annexation process will take place in Bellevue City Hall at 5:30 p.m. 

The hearing could lead to an agreement with the applicant that sets forth the timeline and manner of payment for city staff to review and comment on the application, assess the fiscal impact of the annexation and prepare any necessary reports and findings.

