The Bellevue City Council will review and consider an annexation request today, Nov. 14, that could bring a 400-unit mixed use development into the city south of Bayhorse Road and east of the intersection of state Highway 75 and Gannett Road.
The hearing could lead to an agreement with the applicant that sets forth the timeline and manner of payment for city staff to review and comment on the application, assess the fiscal impact of the annexation and prepare any necessary reports and findings.
If accepted, the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will then be tasked with addressing many criteria for annexation. If annexed into Bellevue, the land would need to be rezoned in accordance with city code.
The proposed development has been dubbed “Gannett Ranch” by Gannett Development Holdings, a subsidiary of multibillion-dollar real estate investment trust Steadfast Companies, which does business as Steadfast Apartment REIT Inc., or “STAR,” based on information filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to Steadfast Cos.’ executive vice president of development, Ketchum resident Lance Emery—the son of Steadfast CEO Rodney F. Emery—the company’s primary goal behind the development is to “positively impact” the housing shortage in Bellevue and across Blaine County.
A preliminary rendering of the proposed development depicts three athletic fields on the northwest corner, Nordic trails on the east side of the lot, storage units to the south and what appear to be duplexes, as well as several roundabouts and cul-de-sacs branching off Gannett Road.
“It is our intent to provide for-sale and for-rent housing including affordable and attainable housing,” Emery stated last Tuesday email to the Express. “Additionally, the preliminary plan provides light industrial, flex (shared) office, storage space, school and recreation spaces.”
Steadfast anticipates a completion date of June 2026.
Also today, the City Council will begin consideration of a proposed new area of city impact ordinance and boundary renegotiation with Blaine County for the area between Bellevue and Hailey on Flying Hat Ranch East, and to establish a timeline for the new boundary process. The boundary will demarcate areas that the city could develop with the Oppenheimer Group.
To attend the meeting online, click here and enter the meeting ID 882 5257 1766 and passcode 011495. You can also dial into the meeting by calling 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and entering the meeting ID 882 5257 1766.
For full coverage, stay tuned to the Mountain Express.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Reading the agenda and previous minutes, it appears that Bellevue is contracting out many of its functions and responsibilities. It makes one wonder why the City even exists.
The city of can not support this type development, consider the snow removal scheme as shown in the presented design. This proposal will require front end loader and dump trucks, the most expensive snow removal there is.
This
Let the disaster begin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In