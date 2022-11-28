The Bellevue City Council will review today a proposed $50,000 cost paid by Gannett Ranch Holdings, LLC for analysis by city staff and consultants to process an annexation request for 186-acre Gannett Ranch.
The cost review will take place today at 5:30 p.m. under “old business” on the city council agenda, following a decision earlier this month by the city council to move forward through the Planning and Zoning Commission with a thorough analysis of the proposed development
A draft cost agreement states that “Bellevue has determined and the developer agrees, that it is advisable and in the best interests of Bellevue to retain independent professional consultants to assist and advise Bellevue in the long-range planning of land uses, capital improvements, infrastructure, services and finances, as well as the impacts, costs and mitigation of the proposed annexation.”
