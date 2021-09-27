The Bellevue City Council will hear from City Council Chair Kathryn Goldman and Marshal Mynde Heil today on the results of an August town hall meeting to gather public input on policing in the city.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and can be accessed remotely via Zoom by clicking here.
The Aug. 25 town hall meeting at Memorial Park was convened by city staff and elected leaders to help identify priorities at a time when Marshal Heil is expected to request funding for a new Marshal’s Office.
The City Council will also swear in new deputies and is expected to authorize a resolution confirming a subscription to the Idaho Policing Policy Manual, which would provide a detailed description of policing activities moving forward.
Also today, the City Council will vote on whether to allocate more than $200,000 in federal funding from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for water and sewer infrastructure needs.
For full coverage see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In