The Bellevue City Council will today consider a plan that could dramatically increase the number of apartment buildings in the city’s downtown core along Main Street.
The public hearing will follow a Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approval last month of changes to city code that would increase allowable building sizes from 28,000 to 36,000 square feet and streamline the construction approval process.
“My intention all along has been for this to be used for multifamily [apartment building] uses,” Community Development Director Diane Shay said last month.
The proposed changes to the city’s building code, which need approval by the City Council, would be applied to the General Residential, Business and the Light Industrial/Mixed Business zones.
The City Council will also consider the P&Z’s recently approved proposed changes to city code that would allow for an unlimited number of housing units per acre in a new Business Core Residential Overlay District, with units as small as 350 square feet.
The proposed overlay district would allow for building height up to 45 feet and extend along Main Street between Cedar and Chestnut streets—the entire length of Bellevue’s original townsite.
Although city leaders and planners have said the proposed changes would help fix the valley’s housing shortage, Bellevue City Attorney Rick Allington recently cited state law to show that the city has no way to restrict the apartments from being used as short-term vacation rentals.
“Neither a county nor a city may enact or enforce any ordinance that has the express or practical effect of prohibiting short-term rentals or vacation rentals in the county or city,” the law states.
For full coverage see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In