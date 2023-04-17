The Bellevue City Council will consider an update to the city’s development impact fee schedule on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. in Bellevue City Hall, 115 East Pine Street.

Development impact fees are one-time payments paid by new residential and commercial developments to cover the costs of infrastructure additions and upgrades associated with growth. The city is considering two major annexations, which would bring multiple developments and hundreds of new buildings to Bellevue.

Proposed fee increases include a rise of 124% for projects in the Light Industrial zone.

tevans@mtexpress.com

