The Bellevue City Council will consider an update to the city’s development impact fee schedule on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. in Bellevue City Hall, 115 East Pine Street.
Development impact fees are one-time payments paid by new residential and commercial developments to cover the costs of infrastructure additions and upgrades associated with growth. The city is considering two major annexations, which would bring multiple developments and hundreds of new buildings to Bellevue.
Proposed fee increases include a rise of 124% for projects in the Light Industrial zone.
A public hearing will be held to consider the proposed update which will be presented by Richard Caplan & Associates.
In February, the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved for recommendation to city council Caplan’s impact fee study and report, which included proposed fee increases based on a revised 2020 capital improvement plan.
The proposed change would increase the base residential development impact fee from $2,270 to $2,543 for units between 1,601- to 2,200-square-feet in size, a 12% increase.
The fee for retail developments would increase 8%, from $951 to $1,027 per 1,000 square feet. Office developments would see a 7.7% increase, from $1,583 to $1,705 per 1,000 square feet.
The biggest change, though, would be in the Light Industrial zone. Fees charged to Light Industrial zoned developments would more than double, from $382 to $855 per 1,000 square feet, an increase of 124%.
The revised capital improvement plan anticipates $6.73 million in capital costs and projects by 2042. These would include expenditures for streets, parks, marshal, library, fire, community development, building and grounds and administrative departments.
