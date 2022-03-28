The Bellevue City Council today, Monday, will consider a plan to increase allowed building sizes from 28,000 to 36,000 square feet and streamline the approval process for large buildings. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The proposed changes to the city’s building code would be applied to the General Residential, Business and the Light Industrial/Mixed Business zones.
The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved the set of changes late last year. The rules include a required 10-foot setback and a clause stating that only apartments, churches and schools of this size be allowed in the General Residential Zone—a move was made to prohibit the unlikely construction of a home the size of a hotel in a residential neighborhood.
“My intention all along has been for this to be used for multifamily [apartment building] uses,” Community Development Director Diane Shay said at the time.
The City Council will also vote on whether to delete in its entirety Chapter 16 of city code, which requires “Large-Scale Development” conditional use permits, and includes a long list of criteria for consideration. Those considerations would now be handled in the subsequent design review process.
The city currently allows a maximum building footprint of 28,000 square feet, but only for a building project that first acquires a conditional-use permit though the large-scale development (LSD) process.
Shay informed the P&Z Commission in December that the 28,000-square-foot limitation was designed to regulate the development of big-box stores.
“The process to acquire an LSD is extremely cumbersome and has caused several developers to look elsewhere for their large projects,” states a memo from the Community Development Department.
Follow this link to attend the Bellevue Common Council meeting via ZOOM using your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
