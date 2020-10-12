Animals and human beings are interacting in Blaine County like never before, often with drastic consequences. Herding animals have been poisoned by toxic landscaping. Coyotes have attacked dogs. Mountain lions have been feeding on pets. Moose can be a real danger.
The Bellevue City Council tonight will consider forming and joining the newly proposed Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities Coalition in order to learn how to promote responsible and safe habits for people living in close proximity to wildlife.
“With a growing state population and development expanding into occupied wildlife habitats, it is often inevitable that human-wildlife conflicts will occur,” states a memo sent to city staff Monday by the coalition supporters.
The proposed coalition of advocacy groups, nonprofits and governmental organizations came together after increasing interactions and conflicts with mountain lions occurred last winter, some with lethal consequences, states the memo.
“The valley has a long history of human-wildlife conflicts with black bears, elk, deer, and in recent years, moose,” it states.
Bellevue City Council President Kathryn Goldman and Idaho Fish and Game’s Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson will lead the presentation.
For the full story see the Wednesday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
😂😂 I was going to say start by getting rid of iDF&g
Call these guys and they kill what ever is in the wild where you live , look it up fish and game kills all the Bears and moose in ketchum , maybe city Slickers from California should quit moving into the country I’m fearing for their life because of wildlife still exist in Idaho , Call fish and game and they will kill whatever is messing with you, they don’t protect wildlife, the only protect pets and private property and cattle , fish and game kill wildlife not protect it
👌🏻
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In