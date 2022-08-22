The Bellevue City Council will review cost estimates today for cutting back concrete in places where the shifting and uplifting of sidewalks has cause “trip hazards” for those walking on them.
According to federal regulations, the city is supposed to conduct one trip hazard reduction project per year to stay in compliance. The public City Council meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m today, Aug. 22.
A recent study shows there are 322 sidewalk trip hazards in the city, which would cost $7,068.30 to fix by cutting back concrete at specific locations. A city memo states that $28.733.35 would cover the cost of cutting back all trip hazards greater than 3/4 inch in size.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Compliance with federal trip hazard rules????... perhaps people should just stop looking at their cell phones and otherwise get their heads out of their as...!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In