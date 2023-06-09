Bellevue leaders are expected to confirm on Monday a plan the City Council recently agreed upon that would cede significant acreage in its area of city impact (ACI) to the city of Hailey to accommodate the Oppenheimer family’s goal of annexing 228 acres of farmland into both cities.
Currently, Bellevue’s ACI contains the entire area between the two cities.
Over the past year, developers Doug and Skip Oppenheimer and the two cities have been working collaboratively to amend both cities’ ACI’s to include their property.
All parties agreed in April to divide the land diagonally from about three-quarters of the distance between the two towns on the eastern boundary along Highway 75, at Kirtley Street. This would leave about 60% of the developable land in Bellevue’s ACI, and 40% in Hailey’s.
The developers had asked for an even split between the two cities but agreed in April to leave a greater share of developable property in the city of Bellevue.
“We will go ahead with this line and pledge to do our best,” Oppenheimer Development Corporation President Skip Oppenheimer, in April.
A Bellevue Community Development Department memo maintains that the entire property proposed for annexations is much closer to Bellevue’s city center and services than Hailey’s city center and services. “The Council may wish to consider how this ACI action will impact Bellevue’s Business District that lies due west of the subject [annexation] area,” it states.
Three interrelated factors regarding the proposed ACI renegotiation that will be addressed Monday are: trade areas (areas each city is already providing services and goods to outside its city limits), geographical factors (natural and man-made), and areas that can be “reasonably expected to be annexed in the future.”
The memo states that on the southwest edge of the vacant farmland no clear geographic factors exists.
“On the southeast, the Woodside traffic light provides an infrastructure element that creates a break between Hailey and Bellevue,” it states.
Following Bellevue’s decision to affirm the ACI plan, or alter it, Blaine County will weigh in on the final ACI renegotiation with Hailey.
For full coverage stay tuned to the Mountain Express. ￼
