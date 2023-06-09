Bellevue leaders are expected to confirm on Monday a plan the City Council recently agreed upon that would cede significant acreage in its area of city impact (ACI) to the city of Hailey to accommodate the Oppenheimer family’s goal of annexing 228 acres of farmland into both cities.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 pm at the Bellevue City Hall and can be accessed virtually on Zoom by going to: us02web.zoom.us/j/84098182546?pwd=emFnWUx5Si83bHdjYzdHMjhKem5zQT09.

Currently, Bellevue’s ACI contains the entire area between the two cities.

tevans@mtexpress.com

