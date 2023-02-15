Bellevue’s wastewater system may require nearly $20 million in upgrades to meet the city’s present and future needs, according to a draft plan reviewed by the city council on Monday.
Brandon Keller of Keller and Associates, the company that installed the city’s sewer system and oversaw the recent analysis, presented the findings this week.
His report shows that the city’s sewer capacity is adequate to serve an additional 250 homes, with a main lift station capable of accommodating 280 homes. The draft plan anticipates that city’s population will increase from 2,621 this year to about 3,245 in 2030.
“You have capacity right now. It’s not a lot, but you have capacity,” Keller said. “Depending on your annexations, these things [upgrade costs] could get pushed forward.”
The cost of upgrading or otherwise addressing the 14 “priority-one” sewer facility issues identified the plan is expected to run $19.83 million, according to the report.
Bellevue is set to grow, as leaders and staff consider possible major annexations to the north at Flying Hat Ranch East, and south at Gannett Ranch, which could bring up to 400 new buildings into the city. Keller said the city would need to increase sewer collection and treatment processes to reach maximum capacity.
The council agreed to deliver the report to the state Department of Environmental Quality of feedback and possible funding options.
The plan, which Keller said could be adjusted based on DEQ feedback, identifies multiple deficiencies, including the lack of a dewatering unit, an undersized collection pipe on Chestnut Street and several operational safety issues.
The DEQ will review the report and rank the city’s needs in a list of other municipal priorities, Keller said. In the meantime, he urged Bellevue to start looking for funding of its own. He said options would include seeking grants and low interest loans, bonds and raising service rates.
In other Bellevue news
l The council approved a grant writing services agreement with California Consulting, Inc., in an amount not to exceed $1,500 for an in-depth needs assessment and report on available grants and loans to fund water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.
l KC Marcroft was named the Bellevue Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.
l The City Council approved a text amendment and change to city code that allows for duplexes to be built in the General Residential Zone, without the developer being an affordable housing organization. The text change was made to bring city code language into compliance with an approved change on the issue made last year. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In