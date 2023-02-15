22-03-04-bellevue-sewer-treatment-plant (copy)

Repairs to Bellevue’s sewer plan have been an ongoing concern for city officials.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Bellevue’s wastewater system may require nearly $20 million in upgrades to meet the city’s present and future needs, according to a draft plan reviewed by the city council on Monday.

Brandon Keller of Keller and Associates, the company that installed the city’s sewer system and oversaw the recent analysis, presented the findings this week.

His report shows that the city’s sewer capacity is adequate to serve an additional 250 homes, with a main lift station capable of accommodating 280 homes. The draft plan anticipates that city’s population will increase from 2,621 this year to about 3,245 in 2030.

