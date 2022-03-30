The Bellevue City Council on Monday approved changes to the city code that will allow buildings up to 36,000 square feet. It also voted to streamline the approval process for large structures.
The decision followed some debate on whether the changes would provide adequate safeguards against the impact of large developments. The city had previously allowed buildings up to 28,000 square feet.
The code changes will undergo two more readings—and, potentially, further changes—before becoming law. The changes will be applied to the General Residential, Business and the Light Industrial/Mixed Business zones.
The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved the set of changes late last year, but the city council had been split over whether to scrap Chapter 16 of city code, which requires specific “large-scale development” conditional-use permits that encompass a long list of criteria for approval. Under the new code, those considerations would now be handled in the subsequent design-review process.
Councilmembers Greg Cappel and Robin Leahy urged caution, asking whether or not to salvage portions of Chapter 16 rather than proceed with a “scorched Earth” policy of removing it in its entirely.
“Could it be pared down instead?” Leahy asked.
Councilman Doug Brown and Shaun Mahoney said the city had plenty of protections in place without the chapter.
“If the public has an argument about something, it will be addressed,” Brown said. “The idea is to be a positive partner with developers and make things happen.”
The council agreed to hold all three readings of the code amendment in coming weeks, allowing new councilmembers Leahy and Jennifer Rangel enough time to gain a thorough understanding of its implications.
The new rules include a required 10-foot setback and a clause stating that only apartments, churches and schools of this size be allowed in the General Residential Zone—a move made to prohibit the unlikely construction of a home the size of a hotel in a residential neighborhood. Buildings 28,000 square feet or larger would still require a standard conditional-use permit.
In December, Community Development Director Diane Shay informed the P&Z Commission that the 28,000-square-foot limitation was designed to regulate the development of big-box stores. She said the 36,000-square-foot maximum allowable limit is about as large as the Albertsons grocery store in Hailey.
Shay said there are no current applications for commercial developments up to 36,000 square feet, but that she has had some conversations with developers eager to build multi-family dwellings up to that size.
City Councilman Shaun Mahoney said the change is needed.
“It’s time to let Bellevue start growing up,” he said.
In other Bellevue news:
- The Council voted to change the time of public City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission public meetings from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Mayor Kathryn Goldman said virtual Zoom meetings would continue, but that councilmembers would soon be welcome to attend in person. “Zoom allows for increased public participation,” Goldman said.
- The Council approved a $5,000 expense to participate in a Microgrid Scoping Project Grant with Blaine County and other Wood River Valley cities.
- The Marshal’s Office was given approval to lease a Dodge Durango Pursuit valued at $49,120.
- The Council approved the return of $40,000 in received grant funding to the Seagraves Foundation due to lack of participants in the Bellevue Fire Department’s EMS training program, which began two years ago.
- The Council approved a $16,776 deposit into the Fire Department savings account from wildland fire fighting contract work completed outside the city. It approved a $100,881 expense for new self-contained breathing gear for firefighters.
- The Council approved a $3,399 expense for a new generator, to be split between Streets, Water and Wastewater Departments equally at $1,133.
- The Council approved a landscaping services contract with Clearwater of $14,275 for 2022, about $2,000 more than last year. ￼
This is smart. 36,000 is big, but not nearly the size of a Bluebird or a Marriott in Ketchum. Increasing the density in Bellevue will make it an attractive city for more growth. Cost of building there is a fraction of what it is in Ketchum/Sun Valley--it is the natural place for the WRV to invest in.
