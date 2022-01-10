The Bellevue City Council Monday will elect a new mayor from among its members to replace outgoing Mayor Ned Burns, who stepped down from the office last week to take a seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m, and is streaming via Zoom. Click here to to join using your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
In both a recent interview with the Express and a letter to the Council, Burns expressed his desire to see City Council Chair Kathryn Goldman take his place.
Goldman has served three terms on the Council.
“She has been at my side in virtually every decision that I’ve made and has as much institutional knowledge of things that have happened and will be happening as me,” Burns wrote of Goldman in a letter to the Council on Jan. 3.
Goldman has been at odds with some members of the City Council—as well as Burns—in recent months over her call for caution in passing laws that would permit increased housing densities and building sizes and her initiation of sustainability goals for the city, which eventually passed.
After the election, the vacant council seat will be filled by mayoral appointment.
EV charging, water source also on the agenda
After the swearing in of a new mayor, the Council will then get to work addressing a possible requirement for 240-volt outlets in new construction for electric vehicles, a request for funding to rebuild a water source at springs in Muldoon Canyon and approval of a $716,000 bid for work on the city’s wastewater system.
