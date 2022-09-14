The Bellevue City Council approved a planned unit development application and preliminary plat application for phase two of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon on Monday.
The approvals will allow developer Jeff Pfaeffle to build an additional 48 units at Strahorn subdivision, bringing a total of 94 residential lots to the new development in east Bellevue.
Pfaeffle’s 161 acres were annexed into Bellevue in 2009 for Strahorn subdivision in exchange for fees and land transfers, including 61 acres in east Slaughterhouse Canyon dedicated to the city. Monday’s addition is expected to bring high value homes to the city.
“These lots will be worth $700,000, with homes on them,” said Pfaeffle’s engineer Greg Loomis, who presented plans to address floodplain, water and sewer issues during the public meeting.
The development team has one year to build streets and other infrastructure in phase two for a final plat approval, by which time covenants, codes and restrictions must be written for a homeowners’ association charged with maintenance and management of all open space and common areas, including weed mitigation.
The PUD and preliminary plat were approved with an understanding that the applicant will create a channel in Slaughterhouse Creek to divert possible flooding and remove all lots from the floodplain. The channel design will require federal FEMA approval.
Loomis said during warm springs it is possible that “rain on snow” events could bring considerable flooding through the canyon, but that recent high water flood years in the Big Wood River produced no flooding at the site.
“In 2017 and 2006, nothing was coming out of there,” Loomis said.
Traffic, sewer and water issues were also discussed Monday, all of which were addressed to the satisfaction of the council.
Phase two of Strahorn will utilize 48 of the 250-300 available housing sewer hook-ups the city’s wastewater treatment facility currently has capacity for.
Upon final buildout of Strahorn, an additional 530 vehicles will be driving to and from the subdivision.
City Councilman Chris Johnson, who voted along with the rest of the council to approve phase two, said the city would be struggling with understaffed departments to keep up with the inspections needed to develop the new lots.
In other Bellevue news:
• The City Council approved a $10,000 expense to support Mountain Rides public transportation services.
• The City Council approved a proposed Urban Renewal Agency expense budget for 2023 of $203,500, based on expected $215,000 in revenues. The BURA board plans to work smoothing alleyways for easier travel and increasing water meters in the commercial center.
• The City Council approved the purchase of a heat exchanger for the sewer facility at a cost of $1,835.36 ￼
Great, with already not enough water to supply those whom currently live in Bellevue not to mention the condition of the streets and traffic flow. Its a great idea to build more houses.. NOT!!! This project should be put on hold until the city infrastructure can handle it and in the middle of a drought, no one seems to be concerned with water supply... and not to mention the additional 500 cars....
