Developer Jeff Pfaeffle’s team presented plans for a new 48-lot subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon on Monday.

  • Courtesy graphic

The Bellevue City Council approved a planned unit development application and preliminary plat application for phase two of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon on Monday.

The approvals will allow developer Jeff Pfaeffle to build an additional 48 units at Strahorn subdivision, bringing a total of 94 residential lots to the new development in east Bellevue.

Pfaeffle’s 161 acres were annexed into Bellevue in 2009 for Strahorn subdivision in exchange for fees and land transfers, including 61 acres in east Slaughterhouse Canyon dedicated to the city. Monday’s addition is expected to bring high value homes to the city.

Strahorn construction

Construction on the first phase of the Strahorn development in July. The city finalized the first portion of the multi-stage buildout in February 2021.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments