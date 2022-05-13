The latest ARCH Community Housing Trust project will be built on vacant city-owned property at 380 Melrose St. in the Chantrelle Subdivision of Bellevue.
The Bellevue City Council approved a ground lease of the property for the construction of an affordable housing duplex that will be developed by the nonprofit ARCH for city employees.
The city of Bellevue joined efforts with ARCH to develop affordable housing using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic. ARCH has developed numerous affordable and deed-restricted housing units elsewhere in the Wood River Valley.
The property is valued at $150,000 to $200,000 and will be leased to ARCH for $1 per year ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith said the nonprofit would be using about $800,000 to complete the project.
“Retaining employees is beyond hard,” said City Councilman Sean Mahoney. “We need to provide help for our city staff. You have to start somewhere.”
City Council members Chris Johnson and Robin Leahy cast the two votes not in favor of the project, citing the possibility that the two homes would not meet income qualifications for residents.
Griffith had initially made plans to have the city meet ARPA income qualifications for tenants, which she said would require a maximum income for a family of two (adults or children) of under $66,186 per year.
Johnson said there are city employees earning $20.50 per hour who, if married to another wage earner, would likely not qualify for the dwelling.
Griffith then suggested not using ARPA funds, but donor funds instead, and having the city draft its own income qualifications. She advised that tenants be required to spend no more than 30% of their incomes on the housing. Mayor Kathryn Goldman supported the idea.
“This puts the city in the driver’s seat,” Goldman said.
Griffith said in an interview that ARCH would use the estimated $800,000 in ARPA funds to build affordable units in the Sunbeam neighborhood of Hailey. She said she would be back before the city soon with architectural drawings for the duplex.
In other Bellevue news
- Joseph Thayer was sworn in as a deputy marshal.
- The City Council read a proclamation designating May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
- The City Council waived a park fee for The Hunger Coalition’s Summer Lunches in Memorial Park program.
- Bryson Ellsworth provided a consumer confidence report to the City Council on the city’s drinking water, saying “It’s looking very good.”
- The City Council announced a call for volunteers for the Labor Day celebration, with City Councilman Sean Mahoney offering to provide support.
- Mayor Kathryn Goldman said she will be taking letters of interest from residents interested in filling a city council seat left vacant by Greg Cappel. She said that she and City Council Chair Doug Brown will then interview candidates “sometime this summer.” ￼
