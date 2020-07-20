The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to continue discussions about the fiscal year 2021 budget.
During the meeting, council plans to review proposed budgets for the general fund, water and wastewater funds as part of the process toward finalizing all departmental budgets. The Fire Department, Marshal's Office and city administration have already presented as the city council considers how much to fund each department for next year.
The council plans to present a full proposed city budget or public comment on Aug. 10.
Previous conversations centered on expected looming shortfalls in collections for water and sewer bills, and whether or not the city should push forward with completion of a years-long water metering project, which was intended to conserve water and charge residents based on their water consumption.
City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards said the Wednesday meeting would allow the city council to make decisions and prioritize expenses.
“The council will then decide what numbers they want to use for our public hearing on the budget,” Edwards said.
The city of Bellevue has until the end of September to provide a finalized budget to the state of Idaho. For full coverage see the Friday edition of the Mountain Express.
To join the Bellevue Council Zoom Meeting using your computer, tablet or smartphone go to us02web.zoom.us/j/85881378104?pwd=elQ1eFc5azZuQlBDSEZJWUNUTzhZZz09. Use the meeting ID: 858 8137 8104; and passcode: 452984.
Or, dial in using 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592; Meeting ID: 858 8137 8104.
