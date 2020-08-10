Bellevue City Hall

Bellevue City Hall

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Bellevue City Council will discuss funding priorities for the city during a public hearing Monday night about the fiscal year 2021 budget. The council’s tentative budget of $3.5 million could include salary freezes for city employees amid a decrease in expenses of $521,000.

Central to the budget discussion are the prospects for a new housing development next year and uncertainties with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council will also review a plan to forego a property tax increase next year in exchange for state funding to cover the costs of emergency services during the pandemic. The deal could save the city about $150,000, but further details are expected tonight.

