The Bellevue City Council will discuss funding priorities for the city during a public hearing Monday night about the fiscal year 2021 budget. The council’s tentative budget of $3.5 million could include salary freezes for city employees amid a decrease in expenses of $521,000.
Central to the budget discussion are the prospects for a new housing development next year and uncertainties with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city council will also review a plan to forego a property tax increase next year in exchange for state funding to cover the costs of emergency services during the pandemic. The deal could save the city about $150,000, but further details are expected tonight.
The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and can only be attended virtually by going to:
Meeting ID: 893 6585 4792
Passcode: 020373
Dial In:
253-215 8782
301-715 8592
Meeting ID: 893 6585 4792
