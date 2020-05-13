A financial analysis for the first six months of fiscal 2020 presented to the Bellevue City Council on Monday by City Clerk and Treasurer Marian Edwards stressed uncertainty and fiscal restraint in the face of looming impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edwards said the city should focus on “mission-critical” expenditures such as public safety, streets and public service operations.
“We can’t just have discretionary spending,” she told the City Council.
Councilman Shaun Mahoney, who owns Mahoney’s Restaurant on Main Street, served on the council during the 2008 housing crisis and recession, when water and sewer bills went unpaid and the city had to curtail spending to make ends meet. He said he expects city tax revenue and spending to be down by 60-70 percent.
“It wasn’t fun,” Mahoney said. “But we survived, and we will survive this too.”
Edwards said third quarter impacts will likely be felt most acutely in July, based on tax collections from June, which she said will show dramatic shortfalls.
“This [summer] is usually the time when we spend the most money, but in July we might have to talk about reductions in services,” she said.
In a memo to the council, Edwards said the projected economic recession will impact property owners’ income and their ability to pay water fees on time, but so far collection rates are unchanged.
Mayor Ned Burns told Public Works Director Frank Suwanrit to keep a “close eye” on spending.
“We will prioritize what will keep the city in compliance [with federal and state regulatory requirements] and operational,” Suwanrit said.
Suwanrit said he had “no qualms” with suspending completion of the city’s water metering installation project, which has cost $913,000 since 2014, according to Edwards’ memo.
Burns said the city should prioritize spending on contracted work for consultant David Patrie on an area-of-city impact agreement related to a proposed annexation of the Eccles Ranch.
“This is critical to Bellevue’s future,” Burns said. “But it should not be a carte blanche situation.”
Edwards wrote that income from charges for new connections of sewer lines, a significant source of city funding, could decrease “if financial institution lending contracts.”
Edwards wrote that any plans to reopen City Hall to the public under state and federal guidelines should be done with the goal of designing the work for FEMA reimbursement.
“I may have to come to you in July and ask that you reduce overhead (layoffs/furloughs) or cancel/delay projects if revenues cannot fund necessary expenditures,” she wrote.
In other Bellevue news:
- The City Council made plans to form a new Labor Day Committee that would decide whether to have a parade, and if not, how to celebrate the holiday under state restrictions due to the coronavirus.
- Community Development Director Diane Shay said she met with several clients on-site since the pandemic began, “and we wear face masks,” she said.
- City Councilwoman Kathryn Goldman said she supported plans to require that visitors to City Hall wear face masks when it reopens. “Keeping everyone healthy is part of this city being able to deliver services,” she said.
