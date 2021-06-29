The Bellevue City Council voted to implement a ban on fireworks until Oct. 31 on Monday based on the “severe fire threat” that exists under current drought conditions.

Last week, the Hailey City Council passed a resolution banning firework for the rest of 2021. Blaine County and the city of Ketchum also imposed a ban on fireworks last week.

“Everybody but Twin Falls and Jerome have passed ordinances like this,” said Bellevue Fire Chief Greg Beaver. “If we don’t, everyone will come to Bellevue to light their fireworks, and we will be putting out small fires every night.”

City Councilwoman Kathryn Goldman said the ban made sense in the face of “absurdly high” fire danger.

The U.S. Forest Service announced this week that the Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon-Challis National Forest advanced from “High” to “Very High” wildfire danger over the weekend due to abnormal heat and abundant dry fuels.

Bellevue City Councilman Chris Johnson cast the lone vote against the ban, citing state law that bans fireworks in areas under a severe fire danger already.

“Are we overreaching?” Johnson asked.

Email the writer: tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments