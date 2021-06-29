The Bellevue City Council voted to implement a ban on fireworks until Oct. 31 on Monday based on the “severe fire threat” that exists under current drought conditions.
Last week, the Hailey City Council passed a resolution banning firework for the rest of 2021. Blaine County and the city of Ketchum also imposed a ban on fireworks last week.
“Everybody but Twin Falls and Jerome have passed ordinances like this,” said Bellevue Fire Chief Greg Beaver. “If we don’t, everyone will come to Bellevue to light their fireworks, and we will be putting out small fires every night.”
City Councilwoman Kathryn Goldman said the ban made sense in the face of “absurdly high” fire danger.
The U.S. Forest Service announced this week that the Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon-Challis National Forest advanced from “High” to “Very High” wildfire danger over the weekend due to abnormal heat and abundant dry fuels.
Bellevue City Councilman Chris Johnson cast the lone vote against the ban, citing state law that bans fireworks in areas under a severe fire danger already.
“Are we overreaching?” Johnson asked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Little late to the club Bellevue.
Do you k ow if Sun Valley banned fireworks?
Or Carey?
Sorry for the typos, but I was not texting and driving, have a safe 4th.
TITLE 39
HEALTH AND SAFETY
CHAPTER 26
FIREWORKS
39-2606. AUTHORIZED DATES FOR THE SALE AND USE OF FIREWORKS. (1) Nonaerial common fireworks may be sold at retail and used beginning at midnight June 23, and ending at midnight July 5 and beginning at midnight December 26 and ending at midnight January 1. The authority having jurisdiction may at its discretion extend each period of sales by not more than five (5) days.
I asked for clarification on why we need to extend the city ordinance until October if there was a State Law that prohibited the use of Fireworks outside of the windows from June 23 - July 5th. The closest thing I got to an answer was along the lines of "That's what the rest of the County and jurisdictions did." Then I was cut off. When I voted no I stated that I was in agreement with the intent but since no one will explain to me why we must extend it October when there is a state law in place I see it as an overreach.
You must think everyone knows the details of every law. Btw, does Bellevue have noise ordinances and animal control laws. Get what noise is covered in the disturbing the piece code. And there are animal control codes on was as well.
Wasn’t aware of that state law, and I doubt many others are either. Has this state law EVER been enforced locally??
It will still be dangerously dry after 12:01am July, 6th Doesn’t hurt for this decisions by Hailey, Bellevue, Ketchum, and the county to get more press to keep people aware of conditions and hopefully prevent a fire started by fireworks (or exploding targets) between now and cooler weather and maybe even snowfall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In