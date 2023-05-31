The city of Bellevue was awarded $3,304,837 in grant funding last month by the Department of Environmental Quality to improve its water system.
The funding amounts to 34% of the estimated cost to replace and relocate a water line from a spring source in Muldoon Canyon.
“The main hurdle to addressing these issues is funding,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.
Goldman said the city submitted a request for funding to Idaho DEQ in January for the necessary improvements to Bellevue’s drinking water infrastructure.
The grant will come from $115 million appropriated by the Idaho Legislature from $1.4 billion in funding requests for fiscal 2024 through the DEQ State Revolving Loan Fund.
“The combination of Idaho’s rapid population growth, aging water and wastewater infrastructure, and unprecedented cost escalation is requiring communities to make immediate and substantiative investments in water and wastewater infrastructure,” the DEQ stated in a press release announcing plans to disburse the grants.
Bellevue was one of 16 cities receiving money from the Leading Idaho Funding program that must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and used by Dec. 31, 2026, or funding will be lost. A total of 106 cities applied for what DEQ described as an “extremely competitive funding scenario.”
In October 2022, a representative from Mountain Waterworks consulting firm told the Bellevue City Council that the potential costs of protecting the Muldoon Canyon spring source from contamination and relocating a 1980s leaky water line off the EE-DA-HO Ranch, as requested by the ranch owner, could cost from $3 to $9 million depending on the need to purchase easements or property to run the new line.
The DEQ grant funding will help the city move forward with planning and design, and perhaps construction of the new line, depending on details that will be forthcoming.
“We will be working on a plan to move forward with a first phase of improvements upon receipt of the funds, following the full process DEQ goes through to make the awards,” Goldman said. ￼
