EE-DA-HO

In 2022, a consultant said that moving a leaky city water line off of EE-DA-HO Ranch, seen here during a 2017 fire, could cost $3-$9 million.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The city of Bellevue was awarded $3,304,837 in grant funding last month by the Department of Environmental Quality to improve its water system.

The funding amounts to 34% of the estimated cost to replace and relocate a water line from a spring source in Muldoon Canyon.

The city needs upgrades at the spring source to maintain drinking safety under a monitoring agreement with DEQ established after a routine survey in 2021 found four “significant deficiencies” that could lead to contamination of the spring source from surface water.

