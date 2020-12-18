The city of Bellevue’s most recent financial statement shows that expenditures have been lower than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once this thing hit, cities started holding back,” said Dennis Brown, the accountant in charge of the city’s audit for fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30.
Brown presented his report Monday to the Bellevue City Council. It showed that the city’s total assets exceeded liabilities by $10,679,554, with $2,204,148 in unrestricted funds available to meet future obligations and programs.
The audit report shows that capital expenditures totaled $1,473,273, $200,901 less than the $1,674,174 budgeted for fiscal 2020.
The audit covers financial statements from all governmental activities, including administration services at City Hall, public works and the Police and Fire departments. It also includes statements from “business-like” activities, such as the Water and Sewer departments.
According to Brown’s audit, funds spent on the city’s governmental activities decreased by $135,728, or 8.09 percent, year-over-year. Business-like activities increased by $359,737, or 4.09 percent.
Brown said the city added about $57,000 to the wastewater fund. He said this increase would make the city “more attractive” in the event it had to obtain outside sources for additional financing, such as a bond.
The city’s water fund was increased by about $13,000 during the last fiscal year, Brown said.
Mayor Ned Burns mentioned to Brown that the city plans to complete a water metering project next year and then go to a tiered-rate fee system that he expects to bring in more revenue from ratepayers who will be charged according to gallons used.
“We’re going to see more funds come into the city,” Burns said. “Could we leverage that money to go further?”
Brown said it will be increasingly beneficial as the city decreases expenses for water meter installation and water fee revenues increase.
“It will be a good thing to sell to the bond market if the city is in a good cash position,” he said.
