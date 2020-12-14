The Bellevue City Council will review the city’s annual audit Monday night at 6 p.m.
The audit report for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30 shows that capital expenditures were $1,473,273, or $200,901 less than the $1,674,174 budgeted. City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards said the auditor’s report could shed light on any unexpected changes to the city’s finances.
During Monday's meeting, the City Council will also consider granting an extension of six months for final plat approval for the first phase of the Strahorn subdivision development. Final plat is the last approval necessary before a developer can sell lots.
“Such an extension is appropriate under the present circumstances, particularly in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on construction activities over the past year,” wrote the Strahorn developer’s attorney Jim Laski in a letter to Community Development Director Diane Shay on Dec. 8.
Shay said in an interview that the pandemic has resulted in various agencies scaling back operations and that the developers were faced with road and infrastructure construction challenges after they were granted a preliminary plat approval about a year ago. She said they are still eager to move forward in the current burgeoning real estate climate.
“For reasons that should be obvious, they have simply had to wait a bit,” Shay said.
The City Council will also consider whether to fund the purchase of a new $42,692 F-150 Super Crew pickup truck for the Bellevue Fire Department on a lease-to-own option. The cost of a radio, lights, siren and graphics for the truck are estimated to cost $8,789.
In a memo to the City Council, Fire Chief Greg Beaver said the department has received unanticipated funds of $8,824 from its contracted wildland fire fighting services over the summer.
For full coverage, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
