The Bellevue City Council will consider signing off on a final area of city impact map and ordinance today at 6 p.m. The map, which has been revised numerous times, and its accompanying ordinance represent months of work with Blaine County following a period of lengthy negotiations between Bellevue and the city of Hailey over control of various areas between the two cities.
“This would mark a monumental step forward,” said Bellevue Community Development Director Diane Shay.
The city of Hailey pushed back strongly years ago against what it deemed as potentially inappropriate growth between the two towns after the Eccles Family requested that 227 acres of its Flying Hat Ranch be brought into Bellevue for commercial and residential development.
Bellevue recently won a major victory for its right to expand north and sought in November to add three more parcels of private land on the west side of state Highway 75 into its ACI in the hope of gaining more influence over management of Friedman Memorial Airport.
Shay said the county pushed back on this idea and has now issued a memorandum of understanding between the county and Bellevue on potential development of those parcels, which include 38.5 acres adjacent to the city limits near Chantrelle subdivision, including 35 acres on the west side of Highway 75 belonging to the Eccles family. The memorandum of understanding, or MOU map, lays out areas that would trigger a “heightened notification and comment period” by the city if they were to be developed in the county.
Shay said if the ACI is approved by the Bellevue City Council the city will have a formal agreement with Blaine County, and Hailey will also have its own agreement under that city’s ACI.
“Bellevue would then be able to grow and annex land without the threat of litigation,” Shay said.
