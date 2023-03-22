The Bellevue City council voted Monday to amend the city’s employee manual to include a policy that will allow some city employees to work two days per week or more from home or another location within “reasonable” commuting distance from City Hall.

While most positions at the city require on-site work at city facilities or at a location in the community, technology makes it possible for some positions fulfill their jobs via “hybrid work,” splitting time between city offices and home or another location, the new policy states.

An employee’s eligibility for hybrid work will be determined by his or her department head, or by the mayor if there is no department head. Hybrid work can only be undertaken by written agreement with department heads.

