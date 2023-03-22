The Bellevue City council voted Monday to amend the city’s employee manual to include a policy that will allow some city employees to work two days per week or more from home or another location within “reasonable” commuting distance from City Hall.
While most positions at the city require on-site work at city facilities or at a location in the community, technology makes it possible for some positions fulfill their jobs via “hybrid work,” splitting time between city offices and home or another location, the new policy states.
An employee’s eligibility for hybrid work will be determined by his or her department head, or by the mayor if there is no department head. Hybrid work can only be undertaken by written agreement with department heads.
“Hybrid work schedules and telework shall be considered a privilege, not a right,” the policy states.
Staff in the Community Development and Administrative Departments would likely be able to take advantage of the new policy due to the technology that facilitates remote work.
Not everyone on the council supported the steps to free employees from their office desks.
City Councilman Chris Johnson cast the only vote opposing the change, saying it was “very one-sided” and would not benefit employees working at the Marshal’s Office, Water and Wastewater departments or Streets Department workers, for instance. Those jobs require more on-site work or physical labor.
Councilwoman Christina Giordani voted in favor, but expressed different reservations.
“Flexibility is a big benefit that people enjoy,” she said. “Why not have something that is not as restrictive?”
The policy requires that employees working remotely be able to be return to the office in the morning after being noticed to be on-site by the end of the previous workday. Working hours would continue to be generally 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff meetings could be conducted remotely.
“The employee’s duties, obligations, and responsibilities will not change solely because of remote work,” the policy states.
“The idea with this is to ensure it works in delivering our mission, and that it does not compromise our ability to deliver services,” Mayor Kathryn Goldman said.
In other Bellevue news:
- The city council reviewed options presented by Bellevue Marshall Mynde Heil to set a fine of $150 for dogs off leash and running at large, with a possible misdemeanor charge for repeat violations. A draft change to city code will be presented at a future city council meeting. ￼
