The Bellevue City Council voted Monday to approve new annexation procedures that were proposed by city staff earlier this summer.
The new process includes Planning and Zoning Commission oversight of zoning designations, a process for determining a fee structure by resolution, noticing requirements and a long list of submittal requirements.
“This is much more streamlined than what we had previously,” said Mayor Ned Burns.
Following comments in recent weeks from developers, Bellevue residents and city officials, some requirements for proposed developments under annexation were removed. Initially, the protocol required a schematic design of the entire project, with specifics on the number and sizes of lots, the length and locations of water and sewer lines, as well as details on sidewalks, streets and alleys. Instead, those details will now be addressed at a time when subdivision developments take shape.
The move comes as Bellevue anticipates accelerating growth. For quite some time, the city has expected the Eccles family to restart annexation procedures that began in 2014, when they requested that the city take in a portion of the Flying Hat Ranch with few details about what would be built there.
City Attorney Rick Allington said the new code language will make the process of reviewing annexations more specific and systematic. The city previously relied on state laws to govern the process.
“My goal has been to give the community and Council a framework for analyzing annexations, rather than just having a free for all,” Allington said.
The commission passed the new chapter to city code and waived the second and third readings in order to expedite use of the new law.
In other Bellevue news, the City Council:
• Waived a $470 fee for the use of Memorial Park for the Wood River Toy Run on Sept. 11. Last year, the Toy Run raised about $8,000 for holiday baskets during the Christmas season.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a $7,700 contract with Workman and Company to serve as Bellevue auditor for FY2021. The audit will take place on Nov. 8.
• Authorized a $10,472 expense for two pump stations for the sewer facility.
• Approved an expense of $7,555 for two Dell Rugged Laptops and docking stations, to be split equally by the water and wastewater departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In