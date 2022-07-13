The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday a text amendment to the city’s building code that eliminates a requirement that duplexes on 6,000-square-foot lots in the General Residential district can only be developed by an affordable-housing entity such as ARCH Community Housing Trust or Habitat for Humanity.
The move to deregulate duplexes was proposed by city staff last year as part of an overlay district designed to add “a more diverse mix of housing opportunities” but was later abandoned due to infrastructure “capacity issues,” Senior Planner Ashely Dyer said. The uncertainty relating to sewer capacity for new developments remains an issue for the city.
“Now we are only proposing a text change,” Dyer said.
The new change allows for a single dwelling unit on a minimum of 3,000 square feet of property, including townhouses, “unless a reduced lot size has been approved by the city through a planned unit development, annexation agreement, development agreement, design review or other similar process or when the city deems it a benefit form providing affordable housing,” the amendment states.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said “not too many” 6,000-square-foot lots in the city are available to be divided into duplexes.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said the change would provide a “good option” for some landowners.
“This shouldn’t be limited only to affordable-housing entities,” Johnson said.
In other Bellevue news:
• Planning and Zoning Commissioner Eric Grootveld was appointed to a new three-year term, replacing outgoing P&Z Commissioner Paul Hopfenbeck.
• The City Council approved an expense of $116,000, payable to JC Constructors Inc., for sewer lagoon liner replacement and $29,896 for the installation of liner systems onto four lift stations.
• The City Council held a general discussion about budgeting for fiscal year 2023 that included a possible doubling of fuel costs and the need for a street plan in anticipation of new local-option-tax funding. The final budget hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20. ￼
