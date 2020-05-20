The Bellevue City Council voted last week to provide space for a community garden near the Bellevue Cemetery off Chestnut Street. The garden will be allowed on a trial basis and evaluated after the summer growing season.
The idea was presented to the council on May 11 by John Casey, who recently transported thousands of pounds of potatoes in the Wood River Valley that would have gone to waste during supply chain disturbances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Development Director Diane Shay advised the council to make sure the garden is well- managed, and that parking does not become an issue.
Casey’s preferred location was in the Chantrelle subdivision at the northern end of town, which he said had “good sun, water and plenty of room,” but the council ordered staff to explore alternative locations.
City Councilman Greg Cappel said he was uncertain whether the Chantrelle location would be close enough to the residents who would benefit most from a community garden.
The council voted to allow the garden to proceed, with guidance from a committee that would be formed soon. The location for the garden is on a lawn surrounding a city building on the edge of a residential neighborhood. Public Works Director Frank Suwanrit said there is room for two garden plots 20 by 40 feet in size.
Suwanrit told the Express that the Chestnut Street location was irrigated by city water and has a nearby wellhead that would restrict gardeners from using some farming chemicals prohibited by state regulations near a city water source.
“That means no herbicide, pesticides or fertilizer,” Suwanrit said.
