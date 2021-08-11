The Bellevue City Council approved a final budget for fiscal year 2022 Monday, waiving the traditional three readings to expedite the process in the absence of significant public input or comments.
The budget of $5,319,393 marks a 53% increase in spending over last year’s budget of $3,472,915.
“This a very large budget,” City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards said in July. “A significantly larger budget than in years past.”
On Monday Mayor Ned Burns promised to manage the plan carefully.
“We’ll be very thrifty in spending a whole lot of money,” he said, “and next year the citizens of Bellevue will see the results.”
The water department budget will see the largest percentage increase: 131%, which amounts to $565,535. The sewer budget will increase approximately 55%, or $836,357.
Burns said there are no immediate plans to increase water and sewer rates. City Councilman Greg Cappel said the sharp increases in water and sewer spending were “perfectly acceptable” following a period of contraction and deferred maintenance.
The proposed budget includes a $139,000 or 63% increase in the streets budget, a $11,921 or 37% increase in the parks budget and a $47,643 or 25% increase in the Community Development Department budget.
Hailey resident and Bellevue landowner Tom Bergin said he thought the city’s $40,000-$50,000 expenses for street maintenance were inadequate to fix potholes in Muldoon Canyon and repair streets closer to downtown.
“This spending should be increased over a five-year period,” Bergin said.
Burns said the goal of the city is to rebuild streets rather than “patch” them.
“We hope to get some real work done,” Burns said. “We won’t have this much ability to grow the budget every year, but hopefully we can increase it annually by 10-20%, which will allow us to be more proactive, rather than just reactive.”
City Councilman Doug Brown thanked City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards for her work in helping manage the city’s finances, which he said has brought the city to a new level of professionalism.
Bellevue’s 2022 fiscal year starts Oct. 1.
