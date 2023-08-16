The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously on Monday to increase the mayor’s annual salary from $2,400 to $12,000 and increase each City Council member’s pay from $600 to $3,000.

The 400% increase in compensation was met with general approval by residents who packed into City Hall on the last day of budget hearings for fiscal 2024.

The proposed pay increases were contemplated months ago by the mayor and city council as a means to attract and retain qualified leadership.

