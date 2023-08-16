The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously on Monday to increase the mayor’s annual salary from $2,400 to $12,000 and increase each City Council member’s pay from $600 to $3,000.
The 400% increase in compensation was met with general approval by residents who packed into City Hall on the last day of budget hearings for fiscal 2024.
The proposed pay increases were contemplated months ago by the mayor and city council as a means to attract and retain qualified leadership.
Veteran City Councilman Shaun Mahoney said the pay increase was long overdue.
“It’s been 25 years since there’s been a raise,” Mahoney said.
City Councilwoman Christina Giordani, who joined the council recently, said she found that the time commitment for the position was more than she expected.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman, who retires this week, presented the pay increase while the strapped city is struggling to make ends meet and retain the current level of city services.
“Unfortunately, this comes at what seems like an inconvenient time,” Giordani said.
City Councilman Doug Brown said the pay for mayors and city councilmembers elsewhere in the Wood River Valley was “astoundingly higher.”
The mayor of Hailey earns $28,200 per year. Hailey councilmembers earn $12,000 per year.
Bellevue resident Tom Perry said that with the city set to grow and responsibilities multiplying, the pay increase for Bellevue leaders does not go far enough.
“We need a full-time mayor,” Perry said. “Pay someone a real salary. You’re not going to get someone for twenty grand.”
The pay increase was authorized with the passing of an ordinance. The City Council will decide next year when to start funding the pay increase. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In