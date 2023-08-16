The Bellevue City Council approved a $4,759,738 fiscal 2024 budget on Monday, down $712,077—12.2%—from last year.
The approval marks the end of a challenging budgeting process that saw the city scratch for ways to bring growing expenses closer to relatively flat revenues, though the issue seems likely to remain in the coming years.
A controversial proposal by City Council Chair Doug Brown last week to slash $79,000 in library funding to help pay for infrastructure needs was not supported by the rest of the council. City Hall was packed with library supporters on Monday.
The budget for fiscal year 2024—which starts Oct. 1—includes a 50% cut to the Community Development Department, a 14% cut to the Marshal’s Office, an 11% cut to streets funding, and a 10% cut to the parks budget.
The approved plan increases the administrative budget by 16% and expenses for buildings and grounds by 8%.
Brown’s plan to use Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency funding for streets, equipment and other expenses could become a part of the budget under an amendment in coming months.
The City Council and mayor have been trimming expenses and exploring revenue “enhancement options” over the last few weeks to make up for a $463,000 deficit next fiscal year. Going forward, options include approaching voters for support of an expansion of local-option taxes, and a 20-year bond that would increase property taxes.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman approved the budget before stepping down from her position Tuesday.
City Council Chair Doug Brown will serve as interim mayor during a City Council meeting on Aug. 28, at which time a new mayor will be elected from the Council.
In other Bellevue news:
• The City Council approved an engagement letter with the Hawley Troxell law firm for the purpose of receiving bond counsel, at a cost of $250-$640 per hour for attorney fees.
• The City Council approved a lot line adjustment application by Barb Patterson for properties located at 601 and 613 N. Sixth St.
• The City Council approved an expenditure of $6,675 for pallet forks for a wheel loader.
