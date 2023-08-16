Bellevue (LOT caption) (copy)

Bellevue will continue to consider new ways to raise revenue in the coming months.

The Bellevue City Council approved a $4,759,738 fiscal 2024 budget on Monday, down $712,077—12.2%—from last year.

The approval marks the end of a challenging budgeting process that saw the city scratch for ways to bring growing expenses closer to relatively flat revenues, though the issue seems likely to remain in the coming years.

A controversial proposal by City Council Chair Doug Brown last week to slash $79,000 in library funding to help pay for infrastructure needs was not supported by the rest of the council. City Hall was packed with library supporters on Monday.

