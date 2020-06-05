The Bellevue City Council approved a $282,200 bid last week for improvements to a water reuse system that disposes of treated wastewater as irrigation on a farm field owned by Dan Brown south of Bellevue on Glendale Road.
The bid was won by J.C. Construction with Custom Electric listed as a subcontractor.
Bellevue Public Works Director Frank Suwanrit said about 135 acres of Brown’s alfalfa will be watered this summer by “Class C” effluent from the city’s sewer treatment facility, supplied in an amount of 210 gallons per minute.
Suwanrit said it is a win-win situation for the city, which puts the treated effluent into rapid infiltration basins in winter where it leaches out slowly into the ground. He said the city’s permit allows only 62 million gallons into the basins each year. The rest is disposed of on Brown’s fields.
“This has been an opportunity for the farm to pick up that nutrition that is there in the form of phosphates and nitrogen,” Suwanrit said.
He said the system improvements will allow the city to meet new Department of Environmental Quality permit compliance standards that resulted from a new observation by DEQ that the sprinkling system crosses over an irrigation canal. Suwanrit said the system would now shut off automatically as it crosses the canal and would provide more detailed monitoring.
Suwanrit said Brown will continue to pay for the electricity to pump the water. The city owns and manages the pumps and reuse system.
The new reuse project consists of three new water monitoring wells, an electronic data gathering system, piping and water flow meters.
“Most of the money will be used for construction and installation of wells,” Suwanrit said.
In other Bellevue news:
- The City Council called for members of the Riverside Estates Homeowners Association to sign a letter acknowledging risks associated with planned flood mitigation projects along a 1-mile stretch of the Big Wood River.
- The council approved new specifications for a water system at Strahorn subdivision.
