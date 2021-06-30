The Bellevue City Council approved about $28,000 in expenses Monday for two sludge mixers and a lift station pump to facilitate operation of the city’s wastewater treatment facility on Glendale Road, and to bring the city back into compliance with Department of Environmental Quality requirements.
Wastewater Operator Everton Oliveira explained the importance of purchasing two new sludge tank mixers, at a cost of $23,342, to replace two that are “not functional.” He said the current anaerobic situation in parts of the sewer facility creates problems.
“It stinks up the place,” Oliveira said. “And we don’t need any more problems with DEQ.”
In a memo to the city, Oliveira wrote that two of the six mixers at the sewer facility have been broken for many years, challenging the wastewater department’s need to measure the amount of biosolids hauled to the dump.
“When the sludge doesn’t get mixed, separation of solids occurs and makes it impossible for exact samples of solids we take to the dump,” he wrote. ‘The numbers we record are just approximations of the real number, which is illegal by the DEQ rules.”
Oliveira also made a successful pitch for funding to purchase a $4,675 lift station pump, which would be used as a spare in case one of the existing eight sewer line transport pumps breaks down. He said some have broken down in the past and take up to four months to get fixed. In that case the city has used one pump to run the operation of two, while waiting for repairs.
Oliveira said Monday that his goal is to avoid a “snowballing situation” where the city might be caught underprepared for emergencies.
“While we rely on one pump to do all the work for those months, it’s very hard on those old motors,” Oliveira wrote in a memo. “So, I am asking for a spare to avoid major problems in the future.”
Mayor Ned Burns said Oliveira has been bringing to the city’s attention several cases of “deferred maintenance” at the sewer facility that could have created mounting financial challenges.
“We have empowered Everton to take responsibility for the plant, and I am very appreciative for what he is doing,” Burns said. “The wastewater facility is one of biggest assets that the city has, and we take it seriously.”
Also on Monday, the Bellevue City Council approved a $10,000 “master agreement” expense to Keller Associates, Inc., the company that built and sold the wastewater treatment facility to the city, for general engineering support on an “on-call basis.”
Company representative Brandon Keller, who was present at the city council meeting Monday said the fee would serve as a “placeholder” for the company’s services “to be used as the city allows.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In