The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday the use of approximately $264,000 for water and sewer infrastructure from the more than $773,000 it received from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s water department fund will receive $214,137.99 to help cover the projected $426,000 cost of replacing a “critical” water line in Muldoon Canyon at the EE-DA-HO Ranch. The city’s sewer department will receive $50,000 in ARPA funds.
Prior to the appropriation, Brandon Keller of Keller Associates presented details on cost overruns and time delays associated with a now two-year effort to replace cracked sewer lagoon liners at the city’s sewer plant on Glendale Road. A year ago, the city approved Keller’s request for a $776,717 expense to fix two liners at the plant, part of Keller’s requested $1.2 million overall repair project.
Last year Keller said replacing a 4-mile sewage transmission line would be a “multimillion-dollar project” needed before the city can accommodate significant growth.
“The transmission line is going to be your limiting factor,” Keller said in August 2021.
Since then, the city has seen new development in Strahorn Subdivision and expects an annexation at the Eccles Ranch that could bring many more homes into the city, if the city’s infrastructure can handle it.
City Council Chair Doug Brown, who has been on the council for four years, appeared to lose patience Monday while seeking sewer capacity answers from Keller, whose company installed the $9.5 million sewer plant in 2007. The city reduced sewer maintenance costs in 2012 by $40,000 per year to help cut costs.
“My frustration is sincere,” Brown said. “Three and half years ago staff couldn’t say what amount of expansion we need at the sewer facility to accommodate new growth. How many units [hook-ups] would be available today?”
Keller said there were multiple studies underway to determine capacity, including a study of flow rates into the system.
“I want Councilman Brown to get his answer,” Mayor Kathryn Goldman said.
Keller answered that about 250 new hook-ups are likely possible without further sewer expansion, which can include additional bio-membrane cassettes.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said he would work to come up with “better numbers” within the next two weeks, based on recent lift station pump improvements, original plant design specifications and the cost of new cassettes.
In other Bellevue news:
• The City Council approved an expense of $6,410 for a peristaltic pump, and $4,220 for a control system and SCADA maintenance at the sewer plant.
• The City Council approved a contract with Shane Garrison, who will take over as water operator for the city. ￼
