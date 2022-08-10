22-03-04-bellevue-sewer-treatment-plant (copy)

Repairs to Bellevue’s sewer plan have been an ongoing concern for city officials.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue City Council approved on Monday the use of approximately $264,000 for water and sewer infrastructure from the more than $773,000 it received from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s water department fund will receive $214,137.99 to help cover the projected $426,000 cost of replacing a “critical” water line in Muldoon Canyon at the EE-DA-HO Ranch. The city’s sewer department will receive $50,000 in ARPA funds.

Prior to the appropriation, Brandon Keller of Keller Associates presented details on cost overruns and time delays associated with a now two-year effort to replace cracked sewer lagoon liners at the city’s sewer plant on Glendale Road. A year ago, the city approved Keller’s request for a $776,717 expense to fix two liners at the plant, part of Keller’s requested $1.2 million overall repair project.

