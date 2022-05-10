The Bellevue City Council signed onto a letter Monday joining the Blaine County Clean Energy Coalition’s joint comments to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission regarding Idaho Power Company’s application to expand optional clean energy offerings to customers.
The Coalition made recommendations on Case IPC-E-21-40, an application from Idaho Power Company to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission that would suspend Idaho Power's Community Solar Program, which is seldom used due to its high premium cost for participation, in favor of other renewable-energy programs. The application would also change the name of Idaho Power's Green Power Program to "Clean Energy Your Way," as well as expand the company’s renewable energy credit program, which allows for the sale of credits produced by renewable energy sources.
“This is definitely a step in the right direction. That’s why we applaud Idaho Power Company,” Blaine County Sustainability Director Lynn Barker told the Bellevue City Council on Monday.
Barker said she expects Ketchum and Hailey to sign the letter, too.
Idaho Power has proposed a new "green tariff" program that would allow customers to subscribe to a portion of a new renewable energy resource that Idaho Power would develop. The utility company has also proposed a new construction program for large-scale customers in which they can meet 100% of their electricity needs through the company.
The letter also recommends Idaho Power make its green tariff program more accessible and calls for financial modeling and additional cost evaluation criteria for new renewable energy resources, like wind and solar.
“Ultimately, we need to generate clean energy in our community to reach our clean energy goals,” Barker said.
Those goals include using 100% clean electricity community wide by 2035, and eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Barker said Blaine County does not presently use renewable energy credits, but sources are out here. Milner Butte, the landfill in Burley that takes Blaine County’s waste, generates electricity from methane.
“They are selling renewable energy credits there,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In