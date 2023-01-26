The Bellevue City Council discussed on Monday the reclassification of two jobs in the public works department following the signing of outside contractors to fulfill duties in the water, streets and sewer departments.
“We have a lot of contracted services right now, so we need to change job titles,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.
Until recently, the city’s public works department consisted of three divisions, covering streets, sewer and water operations. According to a draft resolution discussed this week, due to a reduction in public works staff and an inability to hire new employees to fill vacant positions, the city had to contract sewer and water operations with an independent contractor.
The proposed new job title for Public Works Street Superintendent would be changed to Public Works Operator Two. The Public Works Sewer and Public Works Water jobs would be changed to Operator One, all with newly defined job descriptions and expectations.
City Councilman Chris Johnson drew attention to details he said should be changed in the job descriptions to protect workers, including a reduction in lifting requirements from 100 pounds to 25 pounds, and language that would guarantee child care for employees called out for work.
Johnson also expressed dismay at the city’s recent push to contract out work in many areas of city operations, which has included the review of annexations.
“I want to make sure we don’t turn everything over to contracting,” said Johnson, who has been more involved with the public works department than other council members. ￼
