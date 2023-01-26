The Bellevue City Council discussed on Monday the reclassification of two jobs in the public works department following the signing of outside contractors to fulfill duties in the water, streets and sewer departments.

“We have a lot of contracted services right now, so we need to change job titles,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.

Until recently, the city’s public works department consisted of three divisions, covering streets, sewer and water operations. According to a draft resolution discussed this week, due to a reduction in public works staff and an inability to hire new employees to fill vacant positions, the city had to contract sewer and water operations with an independent contractor.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments