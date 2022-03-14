The Bellevue City Council will consider a May ballot initiative today asking voters to establish the city’s first local-option tax, otherwise known as a “tourism tax.”
The draft ballot initiative will be discussed at a 6 p.m. city council meeting tonight, Monday, March 14. As written, it calls for a 3% local-option tax (or LOT) on hotels and short-term rentals, with no additional taxes on other available sectors. That decision follows a recent argument among council members over whether to include restaurant drinks or food in the formula.
“The LOT would have the ability to address a number of necessities,” Mayor Kathryn Goldman said during a Bellevue City Council meeting.
The revenue would be used for “street repair, maintenance, equipment and improvements, including snow plowing.” At least 60% of Bellevue voters would have to cast ballots in favor of the LOT for it to become law.
A plan to create a new local-option tax in Bellevue was put on the back-burner Monday after an acrimonious debate over how to apply the tax to…
The cities of Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley already have local-option taxes in place. Those cities tax a variety of other sales in addition to rooms, including car rentals, alcohol sales and restaurant food.
The Bellevue City Council will also vote today on establishing Bellevue as a “resort city,” a prerequisite for establishing an LOT under Idaho code.
Also today, the City Council is expected to also vote on final language in a new ordinance requiring electric vehicle charging outlets in new residential and commercial buildings.
For complete coverage, see Wednesday's issue of the the Idaho Mountain Express, or check back with www.mtexpress.com.
