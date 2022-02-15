The city of Bellevue finalized details necessary to work with developers on possible expansions to the city’s boundaries on Monday, expounding procedures for annexations that would create new neighborhoods connected to existing city services.
The Bellevue City Council approved a resolution adopting an annexation fee that will charge developers $2,122 to $3,183 per residential unit and $1,783 to $3,568 per nonresidential unit associated with proposed expansions. The fee for each unit of construction considered assets held by the city, its capital needs and the current cost of city services, valued at about $700 per person per year, according to Richard Caplan of Richard Caplan & Associates.
Caplan presented the fee study, dated Jan. 19, this week, saying that Community Development Director Diane Shay instructed him about two months ago to “move quickly” on the project.
Bellevue and Hailey appear to be in talks with the Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corporation, likely about the possible annexation and development of the property commonly known as Eccles Flying Hat Ranch located between the two towns.
Caplan’s annexation fee study anticipates that the current Bellevue population of 2,560 will swell to 3,084 by 2035—around a 20% increase. It also projects the number of people employed in the city rising from 996 to 1,206.
The fee placed on commercial developments, such as office spaces or light industrial buildings, is calculated on the number of employees expected to work at a site based on area zoning within a proposed annexation.
“I would assume that upon annexation, you would be zoning the property,” Caplan said.
About one year ago, Bellevue passed its first development impact fee ordinance, setting fees for developers based on the city’s projected five-year $3.44 million capital improvement plan.
Impact fees are collected from new developments to pay for effects on existing infrastructure and additional burdens to city services. The fees can be used to help fund new infrastructure as required by the development, like roads; public facilities, like libraries and schools; and community spaces, like parks.
Caplan explained Monday that both impact and annexation fees would be charged to developers under an annexation. He said developers could potentially receive “credit” for a portion of annexation fees by providing affordable housing or open space or parks and other uses.
“Bellevue’s annexation fee would be much higher if you didn’t have a development impact fee,” Caplan said.
In other Bellevue news:
- The City Council approved a $30,875 expense replace a sewer lagoon liner paid for from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. It also allocated $5,719.83 to repair a wastewater hauling truck.
- The City Council approved an $8,000 payment to Keller and Associates, Inc., to pay for a Department of Environmental Quality-required annual use report.
- Following an executive session, the City Council approved pay raises for “specified individuals,” but did not disclose whom. ￼
