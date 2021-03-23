Bellevue’s City Council passed the city’s first development impact fee ordinance Monday, waiving the second and third readings. The move puts the city in a better position to gather funding for infrastructure costs at a time when the city anticipates growth.
Impact fees are collected from new developments to pay for impacts and additional burdens to city services. The fees can be used to help fund new infrastructure as required by the development, such as roads, public facilities like libraries and schools and community spaces such as parks.
The city’s fees are based on a five-year, $3.44 million capital improvement plan approved in September.
The fee schedule will collect $2,270 from each new residence, $1,583 from every 1,000 square feet of office space, $951 for each 1,000 square feet of new retail space and $794 for each 1,000 square feet of light industrial development.
“Impact fees are one-time payments by new development for growth-related infrastructure,” states a development impact fee study authored by consultant Richard Caplan. They are intended to “fund a portion of the system improvements that benefit the entire service area by increasing infrastructure capacity.”
The City Council voted unanimously two months ago to allow the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission to act as the city’s Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee. A city noticing error delayed the final approval to Monday night.
Currently, the city’s nearest prospect for fee collection is the Strahorn subdivision under development in Slaughterhouse Canyon. Concluding its first phase of development, the subdivision has 30 of its 47 lots “spoken for,” according to Bellevue Community Development Director Diane Shay.
Shay said she hopes to see development of phase two of the subdivision to begin this summer.
