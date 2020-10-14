Members of the Bellevue City Council argued vociferously for and against Blaine County’s new COVID-19 response plan before adopting it Monday.

The move will change the city’s response criteria from the South Central Public Health District’s to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s metrics for calculating COVID-19 transmission risk.

Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who represents Blaine County on the board of the Health District, presented the plan. She said its more detailed and frequent assessment criteria was necessary due to the “transient population” of tourists and second home owners in Blaine County, compared to the seven other counties in the Health District.

McCleary said while the Health District supports Blaine County’s more stringent risk assessment, only three of the nine-member district board support enforcing the use of face masks.

The Blaine County Risk Level Plan, which has been adopted by Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey, takes into account positive test rates, regional hospital capacities, contact tracing and other factors. Carey Mayor Randy Peterson said the city will not adopt the plan.

According to the new metrics, the county’s risk level is now in the orange, or “high” risk category.

“Two weeks in a row we are not seeing positive news at all,” Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said. “Back in March we could ship patients south to ICUs, but that is not as easy now that there is an increase in cases in surrounding counties.”

Bellevue City Councilman Chris Johnson questioned the methodology of the Harvard risk calculations, saying it should be based on populations of 50,000, rather than 100,000. He said the increased measuring from every two weeks to every week contributes to “fear mongering” and that only “herd immunity” was going to bring the pandemic under control.

“This isn’t the plague,” Johnson said, adding that policies derived from the county plan could restrict civil liberties, including the right to free assembly.

“Businesses already aren’t adhering to what we have passed,” Johnson said. “We have the South Central Health District. Why adopt an East Coast metric?”

City Councilman Greg Cappel disagreed with Johnson, saying responding to the danger of COVID-19 should supersede potential impacts to civil liberties.

“As far as I am concerned this is the 100-year plague,” Cappel said. “We are going to see a quarter million people dead by the end of the year.”

Burns said according to current measures, a citizen of Bellevue now has a one in 2,000 chance of contracting the virus.

“I would like to see that be one in 20,000,” Burns said.

City Councilman Shaun Mahoney, who owns a restaurant on Main Street that enforces mask wearing among its staff, said private events in the north valley have contributed to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

“Last week there were four weddings in Ketchum and no one was from here,” Mahoney said. “I personally know four people here who have died from this.”

The council voted 5-1 in favor of adoption, with Johnson casting the single “no” vote.

Several councilmembers agreed that adoption of the plan should coincide with better education and enforcement actions regarding COVID-19 precautions, as recommended by Johnson.

Email the writer: tevans@mtexpress.com

