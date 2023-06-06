The Bellevue City Council approved an amendment to the city ordinance governing the imposition of civil fines last month to provide the city with the option of a civil penalty as an alternative to prosecuting infractions or misdemeanors.

“The city has the ability now to pursue a civil penalty for violations of our ordinances,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman. “Those violations can include things like parking, or putting items in the city’s right of way, or dogs at large.”

For violations that are non-criminal, the city will now have a policy of educating people first to gain compliance before pursuing fines, said Goldman.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments