The Bellevue City Council approved an amendment to the city ordinance governing the imposition of civil fines last month to provide the city with the option of a civil penalty as an alternative to prosecuting infractions or misdemeanors.
“The city has the ability now to pursue a civil penalty for violations of our ordinances,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman. “Those violations can include things like parking, or putting items in the city’s right of way, or dogs at large.”
For violations that are non-criminal, the city will now have a policy of educating people first to gain compliance before pursuing fines, said Goldman.
Bellevue’s Senior Advisory Consultant Troy Butzlaff, who formerly worked for the city of Victor, said that Victor’s similar code has existed for approximately three years and has been used successfully for “nuisance” misdemeanors.
“We use this with nuisance issues instead of the city attorney or prosecutor to file an action, which is time consuming and costly,” Butzlaff said last month at a City Council meeting. “People tend to take notice when they get a citation with a $100, $200 or $500 fine, and that usually gets the compliance we are looking for.”
Butzlaff said very few people appeal the citations and that they tend to discontinue the violations. An appeals process will be available through City Hall, rather than the courts, and extends for up to 30 days, according to the new code.
This new administrative citation process will save time and money that otherwise would be spent pursuing criminal prosecutions, according to Butzlaff.
Bellevue Marshall Mynde Heil said the new change would apply to almost every violation in the city code and add to the city’s enforcement capability.
“Now we have another tool a step above the education process,” Heil said. “We can now do an administrative fine.” ￼
