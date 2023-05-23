EE-DA-HO

In 2022, a consultant said that moving a leaky city water line off of EE-DA-HO Ranch, seen here during a 2017 fire, could cost $3-$9 million.

A routine sanitary survey of the city of Bellevue’s drinking water conducted on July 14, 2021, led to the city voluntarily entering into a compliance agreement schedule with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to ensure safe drinking water.

Several “significant deficiencies” that could lead to contamination were identified and are under regular IDEQ oversight. During the spring flood peak expected this month, spring groundwater sources will be tested for potential contamination with surface water sources.

“The city of Bellevue is currently serving drinking water that meets drinking water standards,” said Aaron Trevino, a drinking water compliance officer for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, though “any significant deficiencies identified in the 2021 [survey] that are associated with the [compliance agreement] have the potential to affect the reliable delivery of safe drinking water to consumers.”

A spring water source in Muldoon Canyon that supplies drinking water for the city of Bellevue is under state monitoring after regulators discovered possible contamination risks.

