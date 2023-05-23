A routine sanitary survey of the city of Bellevue’s drinking water conducted on July 14, 2021, led to the city voluntarily entering into a compliance agreement schedule with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to ensure safe drinking water.
Several “significant deficiencies” that could lead to contamination were identified and are under regular IDEQ oversight. During the spring flood peak expected this month, spring groundwater sources will be tested for potential contamination with surface water sources.
“The city of Bellevue is currently serving drinking water that meets drinking water standards,” said Aaron Trevino, a drinking water compliance officer for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, though “any significant deficiencies identified in the 2021 [survey] that are associated with the [compliance agreement] have the potential to affect the reliable delivery of safe drinking water to consumers.”
Mountain Waterworks, a city consultant, presented a report on April 24 to the Bellevue City Council that listed four “source water deficiencies” and “required modifications” identified in the 2021 study, including directions to: 1) Protect diversion box, junction boxes, weir boxes, associated with spring sources; 2) Modify overflow for spring boxes and diversion box; 3) Provide fencing to protect spring boxes, junction boxes, and weir structures and associated infrastructure; and 4) Provide venting to weir boxes and collection boxes.
In October 2022, Michael Woodward of Mountain Waterworks consulting firm told the City Council that the potential costs of protecting the Muldoon Canyon spring source from contamination and relocating a 1980s leaky water line off the EE-DA-HO Ranch, as requested by the ranch owner, could cost from $3 to $9 million depending on the need to purchase easements or property to run the new line.
“It’s a fairly intensive capital project,” Woodward said at the time.
Trevino said IDEQ will not dictate how Bellevue leaders should apply corrective actions to the deficiencies but would offer compliance assistance and verify that corrective actions have been taken to meet state regulations and drinking water standards.
“The [Muldoon] spring source is a significant source of drinking water that allows the city of Bellevue to provide reliable drinking water to meet the public water system’s current capacity demands,” Trevino said.
Questions from the Mountain Express seeking feedback from the Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman and and City Council Chair Doug Brown on the city’s plan and a timeline for addressing the deficiencies went unanswered by press time.
Trevino said that “significant deficiencies” are defined as “any defect in a system’s design, operation, maintenance, or administration, as well as any failure or malfunction of any system component, that [IDEQ] or its agent determines to cause, or have potential to cause, risk to health or safety, or that could affect the reliable delivery of safe drinking water.”
The April 24 Mountain Waterworks report stated that correction of the significant deficiencies will require “substantial modification” to the existing spring system, requiring a facility plan and engineering design, and that the city is negotiating an extension of an IDEQ imposed deadline for completion of the modifications by Dec. 31, 2023.
DEQ: Monitoring ‘verifies’ drinking water standards
Trevino said IDEQ’s recommendation to test Bellevue drinking water sources during the spring flood will include a microscopic particulate analysis to determine whether a particular source is experiencing interactions from a nearby surface water body that could contaminate drinking water.
“The analysis involves running source water through a filter that is sent to an accredited laboratory for analysis. The lab analyzes the filter to identify populations of microorganisms and organic/inorganic debris indicative of surface water,” Trevino said.
Trevino said an additional goal will be to determine if any potential spring source drinking water beneath the surface of the ground has been contaminated with significant occurrence of insects or other macroorganisms, algae, or large diameter pathogens such as Giardia lamblia or Cryptosporidium, or to find other risk factors with particular water sources.
Trevino said the city of Bellevue’s spring sources are also undergoing monitoring known as “source water monitoring assessments,” which include monthly testing for coliform/E. coli for 12 consecutive months.
“This ongoing monitoring/testing verifies that current water served to the public meets drinking water standards and rules out potential seasonal ‘groundwater under the direct influence of surface water’ impacts to the sources,” he said. ￼ ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Bellevue (and Hailey) should pause annexations and large-scale developments until all critical infrastructure needs are achieved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In